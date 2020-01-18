Mizuho Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

WDC opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $256,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,572,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $47,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $216,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

