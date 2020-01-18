Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to . The stock had previously closed at $29.36, but opened at $28.90. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 139,799 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $428,838.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,936.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,418. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,762 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

