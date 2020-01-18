Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €122.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.82 ($147.47).

Get Siemens alerts:

Siemens stock opened at €117.10 ($136.16) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.15.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.