MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MOR stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 million.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.