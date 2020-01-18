MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTUAY. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Commerzbank lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $159.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.96.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

