Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Shares Down 0%

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.75, 23,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 39,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

