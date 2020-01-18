National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

In other National HealthCare news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th.

National HealthCare stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

