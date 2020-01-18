Neutral Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price

Headlines about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

