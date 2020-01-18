New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 30%

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM) was up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 416,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 175,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

