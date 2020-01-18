New Commerce Split (TSE:YCM) Shares Up 4.6%

New Commerce Split Corp (TSE:YCM) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, 7,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 2,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92.

New Commerce Split Company Profile (TSE:YCM)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for New Commerce Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Commerce Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.