New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NFE opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.