New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NFE opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

