New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 20th. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has set its Q2 2020 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EDU opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.43. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

