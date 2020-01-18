NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 1.80

News stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.92.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

