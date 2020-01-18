Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Nippon Telegraph & Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.72 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 7.04%.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.