NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

NMI stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 7,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $239,111.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,477.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,179. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NMI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NMI by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

