Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.26.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Noble Energy has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.