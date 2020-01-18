Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,897,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,009,000 after acquiring an additional 638,663 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 74.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,536,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,462,000 after acquiring an additional 277,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 631,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

