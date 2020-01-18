NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NuVasive by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $1,674,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NuVasive by 322.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,886,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $286,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.