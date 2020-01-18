NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $249.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

