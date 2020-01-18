NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $134.76 and last traded at $134.75, with a volume of 275954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. S&P Equity Research boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.94.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

