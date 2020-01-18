Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $85.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $109,280.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,508.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,275 shares of company stock worth $6,766,382. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

