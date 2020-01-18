OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OPRX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 million, a PE ratio of 218.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

