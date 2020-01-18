Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.26, 43,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 46,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.74 million and a P/E ratio of 15.77.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

