Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 977,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 644,795 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $4.98.

Specifically, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

OSMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The firm has a market cap of $256.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $120,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

