Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

