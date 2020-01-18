Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader Sells 275 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $24,026.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,749 shares in the company, valued at $764,400.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paychex stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

