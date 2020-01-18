Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centamin to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 128.17 ($1.69).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 1.74%.

In other news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.