Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.72. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 239,962 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

