Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.16

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 106374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Pentair by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,451,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after acquiring an additional 665,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 2,874.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

