People (PEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

People (CVE:PEO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 20th.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.19 million during the quarter.

PEO stock opened at C$10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.93. People has a 1 year low of C$7.21 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.13.

PEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on People from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 target price on People and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

