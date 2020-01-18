PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $141.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.