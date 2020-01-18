Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lifted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

