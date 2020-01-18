Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.13 on Friday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $114,675.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,029.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,673 shares of company stock worth $2,261,014. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Photronics by 1,649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 373,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 785,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 327,571 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

