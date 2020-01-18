Piper Sandler Comments on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBCT. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

PBCT stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,936,000 after buying an additional 372,989 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $3,797,033.24. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.