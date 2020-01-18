Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 21.1% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

