Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chubb Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.12 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $153.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,237,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 99.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,915,000 after buying an additional 289,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

