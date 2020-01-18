Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday.

Popular stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth about $285,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Popular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 107,454 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

