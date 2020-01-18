Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Trading Down 3.1%

Power Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:PSIX)’s share price was down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, approximately 900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

About Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications.

