PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $135.13, but opened at $130.74. PPG Industries shares last traded at $127.41, with a volume of 3,290,381 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.56.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

