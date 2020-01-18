PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPHE Hotel Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPH opened at GBX 1,960 ($25.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,904.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,850.35. The company has a market capitalization of $832.20 million and a P/E ratio of 30.72. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,020 ($26.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.