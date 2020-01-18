Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $126.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.