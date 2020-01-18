Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 40068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Progress Software by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.