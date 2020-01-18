Progress Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,255 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,924% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.