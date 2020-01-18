Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Faiz Francois Nahab Sells 96,084 Shares

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 96,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £30,746.88 ($40,445.78).

Faiz Francois Nahab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 89,900 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £23,374 ($30,747.17).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

PPS opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $187.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. Proton Power Systems Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.53).

Proton Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

