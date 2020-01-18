Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

LON:PFG opened at GBX 463.30 ($6.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.47. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

