Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Position Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,747,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,232,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 34.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 537,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 138,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 33.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK opened at $37.00 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

