Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) Reduced by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.42. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$13.34.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$227.42 million during the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

