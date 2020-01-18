Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $12.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

NYSE:PSA opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $198.42 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Public Storage by 1,945.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Public Storage by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Public Storage by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

