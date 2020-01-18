QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QQ. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 336.71 ($4.43).

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 363 ($4.78) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 376.20 ($4.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

