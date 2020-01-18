QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $95.74 and last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 9186004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

